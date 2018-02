The protagonist in science fiction analogizes not to the writer but to the reader, plunged into a world organized according to hidden operations, full of codes to crack, and of the affective feedback of people taking for granted what you’re puzzling to grasp…If there’s anything to this at all, you’d have to agree that the science-fiction people are not only canaries but that they sensed before anyone else that we’d entered a coal mine.

—Jonathan Lethem, The Ecstasy of Influence