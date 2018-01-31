Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

Seems to me most bad breaks happen inside a man’s pattern. He gets out of phase with it and every step he takes is between the steppin’stones. If he can’t phase in, and if he tries to maintain his pace, why there’s a whole row of stones ahead of him laid just exactly where each and every one of them will crack his shins. What he should do is head upstream. It might be unknown territory, and there might be dangers, but one thing for sure, there’s a whole row of absolutely certain, absolutely planned agonies he is just not going to have to suffer.

Theodore Sturgeon“If All Men Were Brothers, Would You Let One Marry Your Sister?”

January 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

