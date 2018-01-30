Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

The result of the mathematician’s creative work is demonstrative reasoning, a proof; but the proof is discovered by plausible reasoning, by guessing. If the learning of mathematics reflects to any degree the invention of mathematics, it must have a place for guessing, for plausible inference…In plausible reasoning the principal thing is to distinguish a guess from a guess, a more plausible guess from a less reasonable guess…A serious student of mathematics, intending to make it his life’s work, must learn demonstrative reasoning; it is his profession and the distinctive mark of his science. Yet for real success he must also learn plausible reasoning; this is the kind of reasoning on which his creative work will depend.

George Pólya, Mathematics and Plausible Reasoning

