Quote of the Day

Being human is directed at something other than itself…I like to compare this necessity with that story which is told in the Bible: When Israel wandered through the wilderness, God’s glory preceded in the form of a cloud: only in this way was it possible that Israel was guided by God. Imagine, on the other hand, what would have happened if God’s presence, symbolized by the cloud, had dwelt in the midst of Israel: instead of leading them, this cloud would have clouded everything, and Israel would have gone astray.

—Viktor E. Frankl, The Will to Meaning