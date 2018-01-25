Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Being human is directed at something other than itself…I like to compare this necessity with that story which is told in the Bible: When Israel wandered through the wilderness, God’s glory preceded in the form of a cloud: only in this way was it possible that Israel was guided by God. Imagine, on the other hand, what would have happened if God’s presence, symbolized by the cloud, had dwelt in the midst of Israel: instead of leading them, this cloud would have clouded everything, and Israel would have gone astray.

Viktor E. Frankl, The Will to Meaning

  1. This quote makes an insightful observation. But I’d take it at least one step further.

    The ‘itself’ of being human is always defined by and created from what is directed toward. There is no pre-existing, predetermined human. What we call human is a pattern of potentials that manifests according the world around it, as water fills and flows along the contour of land.

    What water is and where it goes is the same thing. To be water means to fill and flow. To be human means to be and to be directed. Humans don’t and can’t stand outside of themselves. Even if one wants to stick to the religious frame, what creates us (i.e, the Creator) is not separate from us (i.e., the Kingdom of God is in and all around us).

    What is outside us and what is inside us are two facets of the same thing. The reflection of the moon moves across the water while the moon moves across the sky.

    Benjamin David Steele

    January 25, 2018 at 8:30 am


