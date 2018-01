Premature success gives one an almost mystical conception of destiny as opposed to willpower—at its worst the Napoleonic delusion. The man who arrives young believes that he exercises his will because his star is shining. The man who only asserts himself at thirty has a balanced idea of what willpower and fate have each contributed, the one who gets there at forty is liable to put the emphasis on will alone. This comes out when the storms strike your craft.

—F. Scott Fitzgerald, “Early Success”