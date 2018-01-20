Alec Nevala-Lee

The lawgivers of poets

Exact science and its practical movements are no checks on the greatest poet but always his encouragement and support. The outset and remembrance are there…there the arms that lifted him first and brace him best…there he returns after all his going and comings. The sailor and traveler…the anatomist chemist astronomer geologist phrenologist spiritualist mathematician historian and lexicographer are not poets, but they are the lawgivers of poets and their construction underlies the structure of every perfect poem. No matter what rises or is uttered they sent the seed of the conception of it…of them and by them stand the visible proofs of souls…always of their fatherstuff must be begotten the sinewy races of bards. If there shall be love and content between the father and the son and if the greatness of the son is the exuding of the greatness of the father there shall be love between the poet and the man of demonstrable science. In the beauty of poems are the tuft and final applause of science.

Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass

