The cultivation and expansion of needs is the antithesis of wisdom.
—E.F. Schumacher, Small is Beautiful
Written by nevalalee
January 15, 2018 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with E.F. Schumacher, Small is Beautiful
