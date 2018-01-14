The sacrifices of the heart

When a nation, or individual, declines the experiences that present themselves to passionate hearts only, they are automatically turned out from the realm of history. The heart of man either falls in love with somebody or something, or it falls ill. It can never go unoccupied. And the great question for mankind is what is to be loved or hated next, whenever an old love or fear has lost its hold…Our energies flow into new channels each time that our hearts leap. And each leap of our hearts remakes our bodies, our habits, and our institutions. Since any heart that has the privilege of loving is willing to suffer for its love, our social customs are the fruit of these sufferings which reshape our ways of life. The Body Politic as well as the cellular body is the reward of the sacrifices which our heart has paid for its privilege to love.

—Eugen Rosenstock-Huessy, Out of Revolution