Quote of the Day

In the world at large, practically considered, optimism is just as true as pessimism…Common sense contents itself with the unreconciled contradiction, laughs when it can, and weeps when it must, and makes, in short, a practical compromise, without trying a theoretical solution. This attitude is of course respectable. But if one must needs have an ultimate theoretical solution, nothing is more certain than this, that no one need assent to that of pessimism unless he freely prefer to do so.

William James, Essays, Comments, and Reviews

