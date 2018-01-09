Quote of the Day

The principal aim of mathematical teaching is to develop certain faculties of the mind, and among them intuition is not the least precious. It is through it that the mathematical world remains in contact with the real world, and if pure mathematics could do without it, it would always be necessary to have recourse to it to fill up the chasm which separates the symbol from reality. The practician will always have need for it, and for one pure geometer there should be a hundred practicians.

—Henri Poincaré, The Foundations of Science