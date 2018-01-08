Quote of the Day
I’d sooner exchange ideas with the birds on earth than learn to carry on intergalactic communications with some obscure race of humanoids on a satellite planet from the world of Betelgeuse. First things first.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
