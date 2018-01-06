Assessing the hazard

When a hazard must be carried, the required shot often is not difficult if, but only if, you do not let the hazard completely capture your attention. Designer Alister Mackenzie described the essence of many hazards when he observed, “It is an important thing in golf to make holes look much more difficult than they really are. People receive great pleasure in challenging a hole which looks virtually impossible and yet is not as difficult as it appears.”

The trick, then, is to recognize the required shot’s level of difficulty and be able to minimize or disregard the hazard’s existence. When there is no option available, you should anticipate that the required shot probably will be easier than it appears at first glance.

—Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Golf by Design