All serious writers should be encouraged to draw and paint—for myself, I suffer a great deal upon those occasions when I have time to read a few pages of a fellow-fictionist on account of the bad drawing and confused sentimental and unreal coloring I find in his pages. The drawing in some novels is so bad I cannot read them.

—Wyndham Lewis, quoted by Rosamond E.M. Harding in An Anatomy of Inspiration