Quote of the Day
In physical sciences, the discovery of new facts is open to any blockhead with patience and manual dexterity and acute senses.
—Sir William Rowan Hamilton, quoted by W.I.B Beveridge in The Art of Scientific Investigation
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
persist persist persist
bwcarey
December 18, 2017 at 7:47 am