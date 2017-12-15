Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

Photography appears to be an easy activity; in fact, it is a varied and ambiguous process in which the only common denominator among its practitioners is their instrument. What emerges from this recording machine does not escape the economic constraints of a world of waste, of tensions that become increasingly intense and of insane ecological consequences…To take photographs means to recognize—simultaneously and within a fraction of a second—both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye, and one’s heart on the same axis…It is a way of life.

Henri Cartier-Bresson, Aperture History of Photography, Book 1

Written by nevalalee

December 15, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

