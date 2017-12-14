Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

To be overwise is to ossify; and the scruple-monger ends by standing stock still. Now the man who has his heart on his sleeve, and a good whirling weathercock of a brain, who reckons his life as a thing to be dashingly used and cheerfully hazarded, makes a very different acquaintance of the world, keeps all his pulses going true and fast, and gathers impetus as he runs, until, if he be running towards anything better than wildfire, he may shoot up and become a constellation at the end.

Robert Louis Stevenson“Aes Triplex”

Written by nevalalee

December 14, 2017 at 7:30 am

