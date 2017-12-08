Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

He that writes may be considered as a kind of general challenger, whom every one has a right to attack; since he quits the common rank of life, steps forward beyond the lists, and offers his merit to the public judgement. To commence author is to claim praise, and no man can justly aspire to honor, but at the hazard of disgrace.

Samuel Johnson, in The Rambler

December 8, 2017 at 7:30 am

  1. “To commence author” is an odd construction, to my ear.

    Bill Higgins-- Beam Jockey

    December 8, 2017 at 10:06 am

  2. @Bill Higgins: It’s what he wrote! I actually kind of like it.

    nevalalee

    December 8, 2017 at 10:41 am


