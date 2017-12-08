Quote of the Day
He that writes may be considered as a kind of general challenger, whom every one has a right to attack; since he quits the common rank of life, steps forward beyond the lists, and offers his merit to the public judgement. To commence author is to claim praise, and no man can justly aspire to honor, but at the hazard of disgrace.
“To commence author” is an odd construction, to my ear.
Bill Higgins-- Beam Jockey
December 8, 2017 at 10:06 am
@Bill Higgins: It’s what he wrote! I actually kind of like it.
nevalalee
December 8, 2017 at 10:41 am