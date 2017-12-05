Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

In a broad sense there are no insoluble problems, since every problem corresponds to a feeling, often obscure, which may be satisfied by the discovery of some new fact that increases our power over the external world. There are only problems not yet suitably expressed, and idle discussions, void of sense, in which through defect of method, we at times wander far from our actual goal, because we do not know how to set it dearly before us, and so are seeking an answer to ill-formulated questions.

Federigo Enriques, Problems of Science

