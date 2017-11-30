Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

In its use of words poetry is just the reverse of science. Very definite thoughts do occur, but not because the words are so chosen as logically to bar out all possibilities but one. No. But because the manner, the tone of voice, the cadence and the rhythm play upon our interests and make them pick out from among an indefinite number of possibilities the precise particular thought which they need. This is why poetical descriptions often seem so much more accurate than prose descriptions.

I.A. Richards, Science and Poetry

November 30, 2017 at 7:30 am

