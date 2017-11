[A child’s] drawings are, in a sense, graphic accounts. Looked at in this way, the irregular order found in its drawings becomes intelligible…The fault lies not so much in a chaotic mind, as in errors of transcribing from knowledge—formulated in language—to the spacial order of pictorial representation…The child adds part after part, it draws synthetically, as it remembers one thing after another.

—Karl Bühler, The Mental Development of the Child