Quote of the Day

A simple strategy is: do what you can! The wonderful thing about mathematics is that, in the end as well as in the beginning, it can depend upon no authority other than one’s own…mind; its verification comes from thinking alone, an activity open to anyone. If we have no theoretical equipment, we use the mathematical eyes and ears with which we were born and just experiment with our guesses to see whether we have faith in them. Of course, experimentation alone will not be able to convince us with certainty, but experimentation has, nevertheless, essential lessons to teach us.

—Barry Mazur, Imagining Numbers