Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

It might perhaps be thought that a scheme of mathematics on a frankly approximative basis would be sufficient for all the practical purposes of application in physics, engineering science, and astronomy…[but] the mathematician working on these lines would be cut off from the chief sources of inspiration—the ideals of exactitude and logical rigor—as well as from one of his most indispensable guides to discovery, symmetry, and permanence of mathematical form.

E.W. Hobson, in an address to the British Association for the Advancement of Science

Written by nevalalee

November 22, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: