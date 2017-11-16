Quote of the Day

Ambition makes a writer reach beyond what he has already achieved. And this is when, out of his security, he can make misjudgments. This misjudgment might have to do with something small, such as a matter of style, a way of writing that has crept up on a writer. Sometimes it is more serious, the very conception of a book. The more the writer feels ill at ease, the harder he tries, using all the resources of his talent, to prove his point; and then, seeing him suffer to do so, one is more than half in sympathy with him.

—V.S. Naipaul, A Writer’s People