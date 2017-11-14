Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

This is what I think now: that the natural state of the sentient adult is a qualified unhappiness. I think also that in an adult the desire to be finer in grain than you are, “a constant striving” (as those people say who gain their bread by saying it) only adds to this unhappiness in the end—that end that comes to our youth and hope. My own happiness in the past often approached such an ecstasy that I could not share it even with the person dearest to me but had to walk it away in quiet streets and lanes with only fragments of it to distill into little lines in books—and I think that my happiness, or talent for self-delusion or what you will, was an exception.

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Crack-Up

Written by nevalalee

November 14, 2017 at 7:30 am

  1. I don’t really know how to feel to be able to relate to this man. Growing up has always been associated with more real world problems, more unhappiness. I can see it in some of my friends and some of the adults in my life. But I don’t ever really feel it. Do you call that naive, or do you call it optimism? :o

    TM

    November 14, 2017 at 7:49 am


