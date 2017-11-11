A peculiar pertinacity
Perfect readiness to reject a theory inconsistent with fact is a primary requisite of the philosophical mind. But it would be a mistake to suppose that this candor has anything akin to fickleness; on the contrary, readiness to reject a false theory may be combined with a peculiar pertinacity and courage in maintaining an hypothesis as long as its falsity is not actually apparent…If, then, a theory [should] exhibit a number of very striking coincidences with fact, it must not be thrown aside until at least one conclusive discordance is proved…In science and philosophy something must be risked.
