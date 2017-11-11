Perfect readiness to reject a theory inconsistent with fact is a primary requisite of the philosophical mind. But it would be a mistake to suppose that this candor has anything akin to fickleness; on the contrary, readiness to reject a false theory may be combined with a peculiar pertinacity and courage in maintaining an hypothesis as long as its falsity is not actually apparent…If, then, a theory [should] exhibit a number of very striking coincidences with fact, it must not be thrown aside until at least one conclusive discordance is proved…In science and philosophy something must be risked.

—William Stanley Jevons, The Principles of Science