Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

Living systems deteriorate if unused. The better and harder they work, the more stable they are…We could suppose that complex systems have several isomorphic forms of different stability. In inactivity the system slips to a lower level of stability, but it can be brought back to its higher level of stability by activity. A mutation that has no sense does not lead to function, and the structure formed may slip gradually to lower levels of stability till it disintegrates.

Albert Szent-Györgyi, in Molecular Evolution: Prebiological and Biological

Written by nevalalee

November 9, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: