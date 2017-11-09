Quote of the Day

Living systems deteriorate if unused. The better and harder they work, the more stable they are…We could suppose that complex systems have several isomorphic forms of different stability. In inactivity the system slips to a lower level of stability, but it can be brought back to its higher level of stability by activity. A mutation that has no sense does not lead to function, and the structure formed may slip gradually to lower levels of stability till it disintegrates.

—Albert Szent-Györgyi, in Molecular Evolution: Prebiological and Biological