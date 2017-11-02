Quote of the Day
Don’t use jargon to describe people. It’s both disrespectful and bad writing. I never called my parents alcoholics; I showed myself pouring vodka down the sink. Give information in the form you received it.
November 2, 2017 at 10:26 am