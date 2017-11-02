Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

Don’t use jargon to describe people. It’s both disrespectful and bad writing. I never called my parents alcoholics; I showed myself pouring vodka down the sink. Give information in the form you received it.

Mary Karr, The Art of Memoir

Written by nevalalee

November 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Writing

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Very subliminal words.

    The Life is a Journey...

    November 2, 2017 at 10:26 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: