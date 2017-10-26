Quote of the Day

In little things and big, the mind works more by way of gestalts than by algorithmic procedures. This is because our life as a whole is made up of a hierarchy of projects, some trivial and repetitive, some special and spectacular. The mind is naturally a spinner of projects, meaning it sets goals, choosing them from among all the things we might be doing with our lives. Pondering choices, making projects—these are the mind’s first order of activity…Thinking means—most significantly—forming projects and reflecting upon the values that the project involves.

—Theodore Roszak, The Cult of Information