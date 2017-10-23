Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
leave a comment
To lose the scar of knowledge is to renew the wound.
—Wendell Berry, “Damage”
Written by nevalalee
October 23, 2017 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Leave a Reply