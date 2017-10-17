Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

The writer is one who, embarking upon a task, does not know what to do…The not-knowing is crucial to art, is what permits art to be made. Without the scanning process engendered by not-knowing, without the possibility of having the mind move in unanticipated directions, there would be no invention…Writing is a process of dealing with not-knowing, a forcing of what and how…The not-knowing is not simple, because it’s hedged about with prohibitions, roads that may not be taken. The more serious the artist, the more problems he takes into account and the more considerations limit his possible alternatives—a point to which I shall return.

Donald Barthelme, “Not-Knowing”

