Quote of the Day

Some of us are increasingly concerned about the level of ritual asset accorded to our poetic language—”assent without credence,” as a friend once defined it, to my own relief; about the frustration of being listened to, written about, objectified, perhaps, but not heard—at least not in any sense of hearing which might bear on action…It’s not that I believe in a direct line of response, from a poem to an action; I’m not convinced that such a connection would be desirable or that the poet necessarily knows what action is needed. In fact, it may be action that leads to poetry, the deed to the word, when the poet identifies with others like and unlike herself who are trying to transform an oppressive order.

—Adrienne Rich, Blood, Bread, and Poetry