Quote of the Day

New ideas are the tools of science, not its end product. They do not guarantee deeper understanding, yet our grasp of nature will be extended only if we are prepared to welcome them and give them a hearing. If at the outset exaggerated claims are made on their behalf, this need not matter. Enthusiasm and deep conviction are necessary if men are to explore all the possibilities of any new idea, and later experience can be relied on either to confirm or to moderate the initial claims—for science flourishes on a double program of speculative liberty and unsparing criticism.

Stephen Toulmin and June Goodfield, The Architecture of Matter

Written by nevalalee

September 21, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

