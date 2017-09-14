Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

[Not only are we] more likely to remember a plotted narrative; we are also less likely to ask awkward questions about it. This is why historians as well as novelists (traditionally) place such value on “followability”; it limits the possibility of awkward questions, it leaves less to explain; for historians usually write narrative rather than explanation if they can. Thus the detection of occult figurations, and the questioning of the narrative as a report on fact, is delayed.

Frank Kermode, The Genesis of Secrecy

