Quote of the Day

There so many ways in which events, organizations, and we ourselves may be linked that it’s almost impossible to believe in the significance of all of them. Yet many do, sometimes arguing that the probability of this or that coincidence is so low that it must mean something. Such people fail to realize that though it is unlikely that any particular sequence of events specified beforehand will occur, there is a high probability that some remarkable sequence will be observed subsequently.

—John Allen Paulos, A Mathematician Reads the Newspaper