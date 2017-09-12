Quote of the Day

Why…did scientific men choose, as the foundation for their reasoning about motion, a law that can never be verified by observation? They chose the law because it was the most convenient possible law to choose. It introduced an unrivaled simplicity and economy into the complicated phenomena of motion. For it must be remembered that what scientific men mean by truth is in the last resort convenience. Scientific men are pragmatists in practice, whatever they may think they are in theory.

—J.W.N. Sullivan, The Limitations of Science