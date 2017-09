My ignorance made me unfree. To feel thus unfree is not pleasant. Out of this feeling may arise the temptation to give up thinking about the problem or to delude oneself into the belief that it is settled as soon as we can talk about the problem in terms of vague and unidentified abstractions…He alone is capable of being tolerant whose conclusions have been thought out and are recognized to be inconsistent with the beliefs of other persons.

—Susan Stebbing, Thinking to Some Purpose