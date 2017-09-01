Quote of the Day

I came to the conclusion that what we call limits—yes, industrial design is very limiting—was just the opposite; it was very unlimiting. I set my students this project. I said, “Please sit down and do the most beautiful thing you can imagine. You must have been thinking a lot about it.” And they were sitting around totally frustrated, without the slightest idea of how to fulfill their dream. Then I gave them limitations—“Make something this high, with this function”—and suddenly they were all sitting there working like beavers.

—Eva Zeisel, quoted in a profile by Suzannah Lessard in The New Yorker