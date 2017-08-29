Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

Almost every systematic error which has deluded men for thousands of years relied on practical experience. Horoscopes, incantations, oracles, magic, witchcraft, the cures of witch doctors and of medical practitioners before the advent of modern medicine, were all firmly established through the centuries in the eyes of the public by their supposed practical successes. The scientific method was devised precisely for the purpose of elucidating the nature of things under more carefully controlled conditions and by more rigorous criteria than are present in the situations created by practical problems.

Michael Polanyi, Personal Knowledge

August 29, 2017 at 7:30 am

