Quote of the Day
Liberalism—at its best, the institutionalization of decency—in practice is all too often dull, inadequate, and tolerant of what should be intolerable. Illiberalism, in turn, is often exciting and, in the short run, efficient.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
