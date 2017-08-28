Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Liberalism—at its best, the institutionalization of decency—in practice is all too often dull, inadequate, and tolerant of what should be intolerable. Illiberalism, in turn, is often exciting and, in the short run, efficient.

Fritz Stern, The Failure of Illiberalism

August 28, 2017

