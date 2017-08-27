Heroism in the present tense

What we are coming to understand is that heroism itself—any major invasion of the field of action—must be original, presumptive, exploratory, exacerbating, and possibly unrewarding. The hero is not the man who has safely survived and retired to his country estate; he is the man moving forward into a battle he may or may not survive. Heroism itself is a matter of the present tense. It is risk in action. This has always been true, of course—true of Prometheus, true of Oedipus, true of Lear—but, having seen too many monuments and watched too many triumphal parades, we forgot it. We confused the decorated survivor with the man striding blindly through mortar fire, and while our decorations were being stripped away we imagined that our capacities for entering the field were being diminished, too. We are beginning to look at free and forceful action from the point of view of the unproved, uncertain, unrecognized fledgling combatant again, and to see the battleground ahead as all menace but not beyond mastering by the man who exposes himself totally. Though the hero may be killed, he need not cringe; the hero’s place is precisely where holocaust looms.

—Walter Kerr, Tragedy and Comedy