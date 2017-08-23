Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

Every neurotic is partly in the right.

Alfred Adler, Problems of Neurosis

August 23, 2017 at 7:30 am

  1. Now there’s a quote that cries out for more…

    Jack Shalom

    August 23, 2017 at 8:16 am


