The agreement of components

Truth is, according to Gibbs, not a stream that flows from a source, but an agreement of components. In a poem, these components are, not the words or images, but the relations between the words and images. Truth is an accord that actually makes the whole “simpler than its parts”; as he was fond of saying. Originality is important before the accord is reached; it is the most vivid of the means in a poem, and the daring of the images allows the reader to put off his emotional burden of association with the single words, allows him to come fresh to memory and to discovery. But when the whole poem has taken its effect—even its first effect—then the originality is absorbed into a sense of order, and order then becomes the important factor.

—Muriel Rukeyser, The Life of Poetry