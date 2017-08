By the art of a skillful writer, a chain of separate words is turned into a coherent image whose components coexist in space. Here we become aware of another fundamental problem of writing. By its very nature, expository language is made up of chains of words following one another in sequence. Writing has no chords or double stops as music does. Writing must transform the world into a single file of things waiting for their turn in the course of time.

—Rudolf Arnheim, To the Rescue of Art