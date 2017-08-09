Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
leave a comment »
Experimental observations are only experience carefully planned in advance.
—Ronald Fisher, The Design of Experiments
Experimental observations are only experience carefully planned in advance.
—Ronald Fisher, The Design of Experiments
Written by nevalalee
August 9, 2017 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with Ronald Fisher, The Design of Experiments
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Follow on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply