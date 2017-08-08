Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

The difference between a good observer and one who is not good is that the former is quick to take a hint from the facts, from his early efforts to develop skill in handling them, and quick to acknowledge the need to revise or alter the conceptual framework of his thinking, The other—the poor observer—continues dogmatically onward with his original thesis, lost in a maze of correlations, long after the facts have shrieked in protest against the interpretation put upon them.

Elton Mayo, The Social Problems of an Industrial Civilization

Written by nevalalee

August 8, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

