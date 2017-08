If a thousand pounds are bestowed upon making a firework, a number of people are thereby employed, and gain a temporary livelihood. If the same sum is bestowed for making a canal for watering the fields of a province, a like number of people may reap the same benefit, and hitherto accounts stand even: but the firework played off, what remains, but the smoke and stink of the powder?

—Sir James Steuart, An Inquiry Into the Principles of Political Economy