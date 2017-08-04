The abstract flash

My struggle is to preserve that abstract flash—like something you caught out of the corner of your eye, but in the picture you can look at it directly. It’s a very elusive thing. I’ll get it in a preliminary drawing, but then the more finished a painting is going to be in the end, the more I’ve got to get that momentary off-balance quality in the very base of the thing. For that, it’s got to get completely out of my control. When you spend months on a tempera, you’ve got to watch out the mind doesn’t take over the emotion. I do wild things—if somebody saw me, they’d think I was nuts, ruining it. Then I haul it back in, bring the forms and bones into reality and shapes—refine it. If it’s all just a placid development, to hell with that. You’ll get a normal, regular painting.

I’ll take weeks out doing drawings, watercolor studies I may never use. I’ll throw them in a back room, never look at them again, or drop them on the floor and walk over them. But I feel that the communion that has seeped into the subconscious will eventually come out in the final picture. Another thing I do—I’ll be working along and suddenly drop my brush, turn my back quickly and rush away and shut the door. I want to leave the painting while I’m in a state of wondering. Then I can dream about it all night, and the next morning I walk in and can tell in a second whether it’s crud or if I’ve still got it.

—Andrew Wyeth, to Life magazine