Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

Let us for a moment put ourselves in the position of a man asking a hitherto unanswered question…The number of possible causes to be considered depends not only on the capacity or fruitfulness of one’s imagination but also on a knowledge of what factors are irrelevant and what factors do more or less directly or indirectly bear on the problem. Thus the number of available analogies is a determining factor in the growth and progress of science. The most fruitful developments of modern mathematics can almost all be analyzed into the application of old ideas to new fields.

Morris R. Cohen, The Meaning of Human History

Written by nevalalee

August 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: