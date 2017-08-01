Quote of the Day

Let us for a moment put ourselves in the position of a man asking a hitherto unanswered question…The number of possible causes to be considered depends not only on the capacity or fruitfulness of one’s imagination but also on a knowledge of what factors are irrelevant and what factors do more or less directly or indirectly bear on the problem. Thus the number of available analogies is a determining factor in the growth and progress of science. The most fruitful developments of modern mathematics can almost all be analyzed into the application of old ideas to new fields.

—Morris R. Cohen, The Meaning of Human History