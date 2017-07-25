Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Not a single prophet, during more than a century of prophecies, analyzing the degradation of the romantic culture, or planning the split of the romantic atom, ever imagined anything like fascism. There was, in the lap of the future, communism and syndicalism and whatnot; there was anarchism, and legitimism, and even all-papacy; war, peace, pan-Germanism, pan-Slavism, Yellow Peril, signals to the planet Mars; there was no fascism. It came as a surprise to all, and to themselves, too.

Giuseppe Borgese, “The Intellectual Origins of Fascism”

July 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

  1. Mercantilism and Machiavelli.

    galtz

    July 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm


