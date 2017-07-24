Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

Discovery…is a new idea emerging in connection with a fact found by chance or otherwise. Consequently, there can be no method for making discoveries, because philosophic theories can no more give inventive spirit and aptness of mind to men, who do not possess them, than knowledge of the laws of acoustics or optics can give a correct ear or good sight to men deprived of them by nature. But good methods can teach us to develop and use to better purpose the faculties with which nature has endowed us, while poor methods can prevent us from turning them to good account. Thus the genius of inventiveness, so precious in the sciences, may be diminished or even smothered by a poor method, while a good method may increase and develop it.

Claude Bernard, An Introduction to the Study of Experimental Medicine

Written by nevalalee

July 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with

